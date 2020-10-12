Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Mangystau region

    5 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Mangistau rgn

    12 October 2020, 19:13

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 57 people with COVID-19 are being treated at quarantine hospitals in Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the public communications center of Mangistau region.

    Of 57, 49 are diagnosed with COVID-19-like pneumonia, and 8 – COVID-19. According to the regional health office, 5 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, including 3 in severe condition and 2 in critical condition. It is said that their condition is due to respiratory failure or associated illnesses.

    There are 215 infectious diseases beds of 1,2 level, and the number of intensive care beds has been increased to 43.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Mangistau region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand