5 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Mangistau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2020, 19:13
AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 57 people with COVID-19 are being treated at quarantine hospitals in Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the public communications center of Mangistau region.

Of 57, 49 are diagnosed with COVID-19-like pneumonia, and 8 – COVID-19. According to the regional health office, 5 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, including 3 in severe condition and 2 in critical condition. It is said that their condition is due to respiratory failure or associated illnesses.

There are 215 infectious diseases beds of 1,2 level, and the number of intensive care beds has been increased to 43.


