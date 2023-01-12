5 companies to recall nearly 6,500 vehicles over faulty parts

12 January 2023, 16:45

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Hyundai Motor Co., GM Korea Co. and three other firms will voluntarily recall nearly 6,500 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday, Yonhap Agency reports.

The five firms, including Volvo Trucks Korea, Hwachang Trading Co. and Daejeon Machinery, are recalling 6,456 units of 20 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems that prompted the recall include electric power control unit problems in the Hyundai Kona EV model, a faulty safety belt system in the GM Bolt EV imported by GM Korea and faulty captive bolts in the front axle system in the FH tractor imported by Volvo Trucks Korea, the statement said.

Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.

Photo: fira.ru