5 children saved in weekend fire in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 August 2020, 15:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 7 fires and 10 small fires occurred in Pavlodar region during the past three-day weekend. Five children were rescued from a burning apartment, Kazinform cites the regional emergency department.

On August 1, the emergency department received a call reporting an apartment fire caused by burning household goods and equipment covering the area of 4 sq km. The fire was eliminated at 5:40 am. 8 people, including 5 children, were evacuated. An investigation into the circumstance of the fire and the damage caused by the fire is underway.

On August 2, the brick summer house's wooden ceiling caught fire in Zhanaul village, Pavlodar region. The fire caused by explosion of a gas tank leak covered an area of 15 sq km. The man born in 1974 reportedly suffered first- and second-degree burns to his hands and legs and received medical help. The firefighters managed to put out the fire at 1:34pm.

According to the Pavlodar regional emergency department, over the past week, from July 29 to August 3, 55 calls about 15 fires, 22 small fires, 14 various reports, 3 emergency rescue operations, and 1 search and rescue operation were received. The region reported 15 emergencies, including one of natural character and 14 man-made ones.


