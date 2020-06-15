5 children killed in weekend accidents nationwide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five children were killed and six more sustained injuries as a result of several accidents in Kazakhstan over the past weekend, Kazinform reports referring to the Interior Ministry's Emergency Situations Department.

A thunder bolt took the life of a kid, born in 2004, who was grazing on horseback. The accident occurred on the evening of June 14, 8km away from Kaskabulak village, Abai district, East Kazakhstan region.

On the same day, Balabi village, Shieli district, Kyzylorda region reported the death of a boy, born in 2017, who died in a hospital of the sustained injuries after being exposed to 220 watts of electrical shock. The boy was left without adult supervision.

A toddler fell into a septic tank on June 14 in Akkuly village, Akkuly district, Pavlodar region. He was saved by neighbors and taken to a hospital.

On June 13, at 10.38pm, a fire ravaged in a flat on the second floor of a 5-storey residential building. The fire covered the area of 9 sq m. Three children, born in 2014, 2012, 2016, were rushed to a hospital, one of whom died. The children were alone in the flat when the fire started.

In the evening of June 13, another toddler fell eight stories down to the 3rd floor. The accident took place in a 9-storey residential building in Yessli district, Nur-Sultan city. The boy was hospitalized.

On June 13, in the afternoon, one more toddler left unattended drowned in a vessel with water (25 liters) in the Samal-3 micro district, Shymkent city.

In the evening of June 13, the death of a girl, born in 2014, was reported in the Kara Depo micro district, Atyrau city, who fell into a two meters deep ditch.

On the same day, a boy, born in 2017, fell out of the window of an apartment on the 2nd floor of the 5-storey residential building in the Vostok-3 micro district, Oktyabrsk district, Karaganda city. The boy was hospitalized.

On June 13, another toddler was taken to a hospital after falling out of the window of a flat. The boy was alone in the flat. The accident occurred in the Shugyla micro district, Kyzylorda city.

The Emergency Situations Committee expresses its concern over accidents affecting children, who were without adult supervision. It calls on parents to follow basic safety rules for avoiding tragic accidents.