    5.8mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

    28 April 2023, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,306 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia countrywide as of April 28, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Of them, 1,157 have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, and 149 have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. 149 patients are at hospitals, and 1,157 are at home care.

    10,866,872 people have received the 1st dose of anti-coronavirus infection, and 10,639,774 have been inoculated with the 2nd shot. 5,807,928 people have been revaccinated.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

