5.8M quake occurred in southwestern China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A 5.8M earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km in southwestern part of China, Kazinform learned from the Chinese Seismological Centre.

The quake was recorded on Friday at 00:03 Beijing time in Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan province. Repeated shocks of 6.0 magnitude occurred at 01:28 Beijing time. Its epicenter was at a depth of 13km.

Chinese authorities activated Level 4 emergency response after the earthquake in Sichuan province.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.



