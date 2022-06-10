Go to the main site
    5.8M quake occurred in southwestern China

    10 June 2022, 12:14

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM A 5.8M earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km in southwestern part of China, Kazinform learned from the Chinese Seismological Centre.

    The quake was recorded on Friday at 00:03 Beijing time in Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan province. Repeated shocks of 6.0 magnitude occurred at 01:28 Beijing time. Its epicenter was at a depth of 13km.

    Chinese authorities activated Level 4 emergency response after the earthquake in Sichuan province.

    No injuries or fatalities were reported.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

