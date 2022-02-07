Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
5,774 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 February 2022, 16:09
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of women and teenagers given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stands at 5,774 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, in total, 5,774 people have received the Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region. Of these, 272 are pregnant women, 2,464 – nursing mothers, and 3,038 teenagers at the age of 12-18, the press service of the health office of Atyrau region said in a statement.

The vaccine is administered on a voluntary basis. Teenagers can get Pfizer vaccine with the consent of their parents or statutory representatives.

Earlier it was reported that 222 people are under coronavirus treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region.


