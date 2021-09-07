5,752 air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan with COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 43 international flights from Germany, Armenia, UAE, Georgia, Montenegro, Turkey, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on September 6, 2021, Kazinform cites the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee.

According to the Committee, 5,752 people arrived by air in Kazakhstan in the past day.

18 flights carrying 2,899 passengers have landed in Almaty city, 12 flights with 1,331 passengers on board in Nur-Sultan city, two flights carrying 394 passengers in Shymkent city, four flights with 250 passengers in Aktau city, one flight with 37 passengers in Aktobe city, on e flight with 67 passengers in Atyrau city, one flight with 160 passengers in Karaganda city, one flight with 151 passengers in Uralsk city, and three flights with 463 passengers in Turkestan city.

All the passengers had COVID-19 PCR tests.