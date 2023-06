5.7 mln Kazakhstanis get COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated its data on COVID-19 vaccination rates.

As of August 8, 5,727,414 people were administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, while 4,356,279 were fully vaccinated, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.