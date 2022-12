5,666,112 people revaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data on vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform reports.

As of December 2, 2022, the first dose of anti-COVID vaccine was administered to 10,848,224 people, while 10,613,150 received the second dose. 5,666,112 Kazakhstanis were revaccinated.