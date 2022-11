5,660,997 Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

29 November 2022, 08:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the latest data on vaccination figures in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As of November 29, 2022, the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine was administered to 10,847,465 people. The second dose was given to 10,612,298 people. 5,660,977 people were revaccinated.