    5.6-magnitude quake strikes northwestern Iran

    24 March 2023, 18:38

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Khoy City in northwestern Iran on Friday morning, Kazinform cites IRNA.

    According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, the quake occurred at 06:46 a.m. local time at a depth of 8 kilometers.

    The latitude of the 5.6-magnitude quake was 38.412 degrees north and its longitude was 44.822 degrees east.

    Meanwhile, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Salmas in Iran's west Azarbaijan on Friday morning, according to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran.

    Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

