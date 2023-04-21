5.6-magnitude quake jolts Japan's Ogasawara Islands: JMA

TOKYO. KAZINFORM An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck Japan's Ogasawara Islands, with no tsunami warnings issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

According to the JMA, the quake occurred at 4:20 p.m. local time at a depth of about 10 km in the adjacent sea of Chichijima Island, measuring 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

The temblor's epicenter was located at a latitude of 27.0 degrees north and a longitude of 141.5 degrees east.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning.