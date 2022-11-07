5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

7 November 2022, 11:39

7 November 2022, 11:39

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit 767km to the southwest of Almaty, in the territory of Afghanistan on November 7, Kazinform learned from the seismological stations network of Kazakhstan.

The quake occured at 09:25:29 am Almaty time. Its energy class made 11.6 and MPV magnitude was 5.6.

Photo: media.realitatea.net