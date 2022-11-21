Go to the main site
    5.6-magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia

    21 November 2022, 21:40

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's western province of West Java on Monday, with the tremors strongly felt in the country's capital of Jakarta and triggering panic, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said, Xinhua reports.

    The quake struck at 13:21 Jakarta time (0621 GMT) with the epicenter located at 10 km southwest of the district of Cianjur in West Java province, and the depth of 10 km under-land, the agency said.

    The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

    The tremors were strongly felt in the country's capital of Jakarta, causing residents to immediately rush out of houses and buildings.

    The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was measured at 5.4 magnitude, and the epicenter was initially determined to be at 6.8398 degrees south latitude and 107.1073 degrees east longitude.


