5,525 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 August 2021, 09:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,525 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan – 1,728. Almaty city added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,204. Coming in third is Shymkent city with 597 COVID-19 recoveries.

343 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, 259 – in Atyrau region, 197 – in Karaganda region, 192 – in Akmola region, 190 – in North Kazakhstan region, 182 – in East Kazakhstan region, 161 – in Kyzylorda region, 130 – in Pavlodar region, 119 – in Mangistau region, 106 – in Turkestan region, 76 – in Kostanay region, and 41 – in West Kazakhstan region.

Since the start of the pandemic 525,627 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.

