5,516 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens aged 12-18 received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stands at 5,516 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

Earlier it was reported that 5,278 people are under treatment for COVID-19 at home.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.



