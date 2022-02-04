Go to the main site
    5,516 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

    4 February 2022, 09:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens aged 12-18 received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stands at 5,516 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    A total of 5,516 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the region, including 260 pregnant women, 2,390 nursing mothers, and 2,866 teenagers aged 12 to 18.

    Earlier it was reported that 5,278 people are under treatment for COVID-19 at home.

    It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

