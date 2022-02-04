Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

5,516 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 February 2022, 09:15
5,516 people receive Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of pregnant women, nursing mothers, and teens aged 12-18 received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stands at 5,516 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

A total of 5,516 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in the region, including 260 pregnant women, 2,390 nursing mothers, and 2,866 teenagers aged 12 to 18.

Earlier it was reported that 5,278 people are under treatment for COVID-19 at home.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan