Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

    27 April 2023, 14:49

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Greece on Wednesday evening, with tremors felt in various Egyptian cities, according to Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG).

    The quake occurred at a depth of 108.6 kilometres, approximately 600 kilometres away from El-Salloum, a city in the governorate of Matrouh, on the western borders with Libya, at around 10 PM (Cairo local time), the NRIAG said, WAM reports.

    The NRIAG added that no damages or casualties were reported in Egypt.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Govt to create 14,000 more student beds amid rent crisis in Italy
    Over 20 people injured in road accident in Sri Lanka
    Heavy downpours cause flooding, damage in southern regions
    Volcano eruption in Guatemala forces evacuation of over 1,000 people
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region