5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

CAIRO. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit Greece on Wednesday evening, with tremors felt in various Egyptian cities, according to Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG).

The quake occurred at a depth of 108.6 kilometres, approximately 600 kilometres away from El-Salloum, a city in the governorate of Matrouh, on the western borders with Libya, at around 10 PM (Cairo local time), the NRIAG said, WAM reports.

The NRIAG added that no damages or casualties were reported in Egypt.