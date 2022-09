5 September 2022 09:16

5.4 mln revaccinated against coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the official COVID-19 vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

10,825,620 people were administered the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,573,266 fully completed the vaccination cycle in Kazakhstan as of September 5 this year. 5,469,357 people were revaccinated.