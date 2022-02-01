Go to the main site
    5,304 get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

    1 February 2022, 22:20

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Vaccination of teens, pregnant women and nursing moms is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, 5,304 people got the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus infection in Atyrau region. Out of which 250 are pregnant women, 2,138 breastfeeding moms, 2,736 teens aged 12-18. 63,619 women and teens are eligible for vaccination in the region. 6,095 of them are pregnant women, 12,295 nursing moms and 45,165 teens.

    As earlier reported, COVID-19 cases sharply decreased in the region.

    Over the past 24 hours there were detected 48 new cases against 600 registered the previous week. out of 39 were reported in the city of Atyrau.

    696 recovered last day. 6,048 are treated at home, 23 are staying in the regional hospital, 150 in the modular hospital, 50 in the infectious district hospital.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

