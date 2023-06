NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 29, 2021, some 5,317,112 people in Kazakhstan received both jabs of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official website reports.

6,592,369 people were administered the 1st component, while 5,317,112 were given both components as of August 29.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Turkestan region, Almaty region, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda region are taking the lead in vaccination rates the countrywide.