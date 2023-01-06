Go to the main site
    5.2mm of snow falls in Astana overnight

    6 January 2023, 18:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 5.2mm of snow fell in the Kazakh capital during the night of January 5-6, six times more than on January 1, Kazinform cites the official website of Astana city’s administration office.

    Nearly 53 thousand cubic meters or 3,661 truckloads of snow were removed from the city to polygons overnight.

    Up to two thousand road workers and over 1.3 thousand units of machinery are engaged in snow removal works in the capital.

    Notably, on the night of January 5-6, snowstorm dumped 39 cm of snow on the Kazakh capital. 5.2mm of snow fell in the city overnight, six times more than on January 1.

    Since the beginning of winter, over 1.4 million cubic meters of snow or 113 thousand truckloads of snow have been removed from the city.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Astana Kazakhstan
