Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

5.2mm of snow falls in Astana overnight

6 January 2023, 18:40
5.2mm of snow falls in Astana overnight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 5.2mm of snow fell in the Kazakh capital during the night of January 5-6, six times more than on January 1, Kazinform cites the official website of Astana city’s administration office.

Nearly 53 thousand cubic meters or 3,661 truckloads of snow were removed from the city to polygons overnight.

Up to two thousand road workers and over 1.3 thousand units of machinery are engaged in snow removal works in the capital.

Notably, on the night of January 5-6, snowstorm dumped 39 cm of snow on the Kazakh capital. 5.2mm of snow fell in the city overnight, six times more than on January 1.

Since the beginning of winter, over 1.4 million cubic meters of snow or 113 thousand truckloads of snow have been removed from the city.


Related news
15 regions of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
Avalanche descent occurred in E Kazakhstan region
Avalanche slides down mountain in Almaty
Теги:
Astana   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
Emomali Rahmon congratulates Kazakh President on 30 years of diplomatic relations with Tajikistan
President Tokayev has telephone conversation with Tajik counterpart
202 people contract COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Inclement weather to persist across Kazakhstan
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Orthodox Christmas
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on joint construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Tokayev meets with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov
News Partner
Popular
1 Cold snap to grip northern, western Kazakhstan
2 Number of new COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
3 Earthquake strikes northeast of Almaty
4 January 8. Today's Birthdays
5 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases down for 5th straight day

News