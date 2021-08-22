Go to the main site
    5.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

    22 August 2021, 12:37

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua reports.

    The temblor occurred at around 11:24 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.6 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km.

    The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

    So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

