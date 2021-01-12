Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
5, 148, 074 voted for Nur Otan Party

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 January 2021, 10:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «5, 148, 074 voters cast their ballots for Nur Otan Party,» deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov told the CEC meeting, Kazinform reports.

11, 919, 241 nationals of Kazakhstan were included into the voters’ lists. 7, 539, 280 ballots were given.

7, 241, 562 voted for the political parties. 659, 019 (9.10 %) cast their votes for People’s Party of Kazakhstan, 5, 148, 074 (71.09%) for Nur Otan, 383, 023 (5.29 %) for Auyl People’s Democratic Party Party, 792, 828 (10.95 %) gave their votes for Ak Zhol Democratic Party, and 258, 618 (3.57 %) for ADAL.


