5,000 young professionals to receive public budget housing loans

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told about the young professionals support measures, Kazinform reports.

The project is being realized to attract recent graduates to rural regions. Last year more than 4,000 young professionals found job in 1,200 villages, including teachers, doctors, culture and sport workers, veterinarians and agronomists. They receive publicly funded housing loans. To date state support measures hit KZT 4.1 mln. The lending rate is just 0.01% with loan term up to 15%.

This year some 5,000 young professionals will receive public budget housing loans. This year the funding will increase up to KZT 20 bln under the Year of Youth.



