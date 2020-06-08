Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

5,000 young professionals to receive public budget housing loans

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 June 2020, 14:00
5,000 young professionals to receive public budget housing loans

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told about the young professionals support measures, Kazinform reports.

The project is being realized to attract recent graduates to rural regions. Last year more than 4,000 young professionals found job in 1,200 villages, including teachers, doctors, culture and sport workers, veterinarians and agronomists. They receive publicly funded housing loans. To date state support measures hit KZT 4.1 mln. The lending rate is just 0.01% with loan term up to 15%.

This year some 5,000 young professionals will receive public budget housing loans. This year the funding will increase up to KZT 20 bln under the Year of Youth.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning