Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    5,000 treated in Almaty COVID-19 hospitals

    1 September 2021, 15:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almty city healthcare department told about the coronavirus situation and the city vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

    As of August 31 the city recorded 1,250 new coronavirus cases (local), including 1,207 symptomatic. 846 were discharged from hospitals, 425 were admitted. 5,095 patients are staying in the hospitals. 414 of them are in the ICU, 69 are on life support.

    As of today 10,307 are being monitored by mobile groups and telemedicine centre.

    4,169 residents were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus for the past 24 hours, 8,815 the 2nd. As of August 31, 871,455 people were given the 1st shot of the vaccine, 733,652 the 2nd. 110, 236 of them are people aged 60 and older.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays