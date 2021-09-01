Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
5,000 treated in Almaty COVID-19 hospitals

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 September 2021, 15:38
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almty city healthcare department told about the coronavirus situation and the city vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of August 31 the city recorded 1,250 new coronavirus cases (local), including 1,207 symptomatic. 846 were discharged from hospitals, 425 were admitted. 5,095 patients are staying in the hospitals. 414 of them are in the ICU, 69 are on life support.

As of today 10,307 are being monitored by mobile groups and telemedicine centre.

4,169 residents were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus for the past 24 hours, 8,815 the 2nd. As of August 31, 871,455 people were given the 1st shot of the vaccine, 733,652 the 2nd. 110, 236 of them are people aged 60 and older.


