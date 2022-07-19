Go to the main site
    • 5,000 private kindergartens function in Kazakhstan

    19 July 2022 15:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are over 11,000 kindergartens, including 5,000 private ones, in Kazakhstan, chairperson of the Preschool and Secondary Education Committee of the Ministry of Enlightenment Gulmira Karimova said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Gulmira Karimova told an online press briefing there are 6,000 state and 5,000 private kindergartens in the country.

    «Around 1 million children attend preschool educational institutions across Kazakhstan. Some 100,000 preschool teachers currently work at Kazakhstani kindergartens,» she said.

    This year, in her words, some 8,500 specialists are to be trained in Kazakhstan in order to teach at kindergartens.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan is all set to introduce licensing of kindergartens starting from 2024. The authorities claim the process will be introduced gradually and ensure safe environment for Kazakhstani children at kindergartens.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Education #Kazakhstan
