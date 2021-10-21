Go to the main site
    5,000 expectant mothers contracted coronavirus in Almaty since Jan

    21 October 2021, 17:51

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Over the past 9 months 5,000 expectant mothers contracted coronavirus infection in Almaty,» head of the healthcare department Nariman Tabynbayev told a briefing at the regional communications service.

    «Over the past 9 months 5,000 expectant mothers contracted coronavirus in Almaty that is 30% more against 2020 and 2019. The death toll climbed to 22, including 15 coronavirus-related deaths. 2 of them had cancer, one suffered from blood disease,» he noted.

    He stressed that the department submitted an application to the Healthcare Ministry to build mini- clusters to monitor expectant mothers in order to avoid the worst consequences. He noted that KZT 3.5 bln was allocated for purchasing and updating equipment at maternity homes. Next year funds will be channeled to provide maternity homes with a present-day diagnostic centre.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

