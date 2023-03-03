Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

5.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash

3 March 2023, 10:24
5.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr

BAKU, Azerbaijan. KAZINFORM An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash, Kazinform learned from Trend which cites the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.


Related news
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
Earthquake reported south of Almaty city
Floods hit earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye, death toll reaches 14
Теги:
Read also
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in China
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
2 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
3 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
5 March 22. Today’s Birthdays

News