5.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash

BAKU, Azerbaijan. KAZINFORM An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash, Kazinform learned from Trend which cites the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.