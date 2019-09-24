Go to the main site
    4th MSEAP: Russian State Duma Chairman raises problem of observance of intl agrts

    24 September 2019, 12:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin urged the parliamentarians of the Eurasian countries to actively respond to the global security threats, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «If there is a threat to the entire global community, we should take every effort to preserve peace. Very often we shun discussion of the existing problems,» said Vyacheslav Volodin taking the floor at the 4th MSEAP on «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» in Nur-Sultan.

    According to him, the international institutions established earlier are facing problems now. Besides, there are problems in observance of international agreements.

    He added that such world institutions as the UN are being ignored today.

    «The UN is ignored to date. The decisions on military intervention and interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states are taken unilaterally. It is inadmissible,» he highlighted.

    In his words, the WTO rules are not respected now. «Trade wars are unleashed against China, Russia, Turkey and Iran. The EU member states suffer from the sanctions,» he said and added that none of the inter-parliamentary organizations required to stop the violations of the international agreements adopted earlier.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Parliament Events Nur-Sultan
