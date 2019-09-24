4th meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments kicked off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments on «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership» has kicked off in the Kazakh capital. First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is participating in the event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum brought together parliamentary delegations from around 65 countries of Europe and Asia, representatives of 14 international parliamentary organizations, including OSCE and CSTO parliamentary assemblies, the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (AFPPD), European Parliament, CICA, OIC Parliamentary Union, CIS IPA and the SCO.

Kazakhstan hosts such a high-level parliamentary event for the first time. It is symbolic that the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments is being held on the year of the 25th anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiative on Eurasian integration. The message of Kazakhstan is to position Eurasia as a platform for testing a brand new model of partnership based on a joint, collective settlement of arising contradictions among the countries as well as countering common challenges.

The parliamentarians of Europe and Asia will discuss the ways of ensuring safe and sustainable development of the Eurasian continent, the implementation of the largest integration economic projects of the 21st century.

Panel sessions, dozens of bilateral meetings to be held on the margins of the forum will enable the parliamentarians of the largest continent to exchange their law-making experience, coordinate efforts and contribute to increasing the wellbeing of their nations.

Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea are the co-organizers of the forum.

The 1st MSEAP on «Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation for Joint Prosperity of Eurasian Countries in the 21st Century» was held in Moscow in 2016.

The 2nd MSEAP was hosted by Seoul in 2017. The theme of the event was «Promotion of Inter-parliamentary Cooperation for Common Prosperity in the Eurasian Region.»

The 3rd MSEAP on «Economic Cooperation, Environment and Sustainable Development in Eurasia» was held in Antalya in 2018.