Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    4th flight for Kazakhstani evacuees from Ukraine on its way to Katowice

    9 March 2022, 18:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The fourth repatriation took off from the airport of Atyrau city to the Polish city of Katowice at 16:02 Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform reports citing the Civil Aviation Committee.

    The flight is set to land in Katowice at 4:26 local time.

    As earlier reported, 432 evacuees were returned from Ukraine via three flights organized by Air Astana.

    Some of the Kazakhstanis headed to the EU.

    Notably, the President instructed to award the diplomats in Ukraine for helping Kazakhsatnis with evacuation.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Ukraine Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Tokayev holds meeting with Qatari delegation led by Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued