4th flight for Kazakhstani evacuees from Ukraine on its way to Katowice

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The fourth repatriation took off from the airport of Atyrau city to the Polish city of Katowice at 16:02 Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform reports citing the Civil Aviation Committee.

The flight is set to land in Katowice at 4:26 local time.

As earlier reported, 432 evacuees were returned from Ukraine via three flights organized by Air Astana.

Some of the Kazakhstanis headed to the EU.

Notably, the President instructed to award the diplomats in Ukraine for helping Kazakhsatnis with evacuation.



