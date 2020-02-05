Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

4th EU-Kazakhstan High-Level Business Platform focusses on partnership agreement, investment climate

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 February 2020, 19:12
4th EU-Kazakhstan High-Level Business Platform focusses on partnership agreement, investment climate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The EU-Kazakhstan High-Level Platform of dialogue on economic and business matters held its fourth meeting in Nur-Sultan on 5 February, chaired by Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

The event brought together business representatives and EU Heads of Mission led by the EU Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sven-Olov Carlsson.

Ambassador Carlsson welcomed the forthcoming full entry into force on 1 March of the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA). It covers cooperation in 29 areas, including trade, investment, innovation, and infrastructure development. The entry into force of the EPCA will provide a fresh momentum to our strategic cooperation. We should seize it to address the remaining barriers to our trade, investment and businesses, the official website of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reads.

Participants discussed investment climate and rule of law issues, including taxation and compliance with agreements, rules and regulations. Three meetings of the High-Level Business Platform took place in 2019.

The EU is Kazakhstan's first trading partner and represents more than half of foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan. With the EPCA, the EU and Kazakhstan have developed a framework for further strengthening trade and economic relations. The EU supports Kazakhstan's ambitious reform and modernisation processes, including the improvement of the business climate.

The Platform of dialogue at high level complements the technical dialogue between the EU and Kazakhstan within EPCA, in particular the Cooperation Committee in Trade Configuration.

Background Information

The EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, signed in Nur-Sultan on 21 December 2015 and entering into force since 1 March 2020, aims at creating a better regulatory environment for businesses in areas such as trade in services, establishment and operation of companies, capital movements, raw materials and energy, intellectual property rights. It is a tool of regulatory convergence between Kazakhstan and the EU, with some «WTO plus» provisions, notably on public procurement.

photo


Kazakhstan and EU   Economy   Business, companies  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning