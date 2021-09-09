Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    4th COVID-19 wave is slowing down in Almaty city – chief medical officer

    9 September 2021, 12:13

    ALMATY. KAINFORM – Almaty city’s Chief Medical Officer Zhandarbek Bekshin talked about the current epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the speaker, the epidemiological situation in the city has stabilized with the steady decrease in COVID-19 case daily growth from 1.0% to 0.6%. However, the city remains in the «red zone» for COVID-19.

    He noted that the COVID-19 situation has stabilized in Almaty city as the fourth wave of the pandemic is slowing down with cases falling from 1,605 on August 25 to 976 on September 8. According to him, there has been such a drop in cases as the city has crossed the 46% threshold of its population vaccinated.

    Bekshin pointed out that just over 3-4 thousand people are vaccinated against COVID-19 each day in the city. The figure considerable fell from around 10-12 thousand a month ago.

    As of today, 45% of the eligible population of the city have been inoculated with the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, and 39% with the second jab, thus keeping the number of daily COVID-19 cases between 900-1000.

    In conclusion, the city’s chief medical officer highlighted that the objective is to vaccinate 75% and over of the city’s population as soon as possible.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays