4M quake hit Tashkent and other cities of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM A 4-magnitude earthquake hit today Tashkent and other cities of Uzbekistan, Kazinform learned from UzNews.uz Telegram channel.

The epicenter of the quake was 435 kilometers southeast of Tashkent, in the territory of Tajikistan. The tremors of this 7.0M earthquake were also felt in Almaty and Shymkent cities.

Photo: pixabay.com