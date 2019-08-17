4bn cubic meters of gas produced at Tengiz in H1 2019

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 4bn cubic meters of gas was produced at Tengiz deposit in Atyrau region in the first half of 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the company’s press serviceinformed, in the first half of 2019, TCO sold 4bn cubic meters of dry gas andshipped 672,000 tonnes of liquefied gas to consumers.

The company also reminded ofcompletion of the Sour Gas Injection project in 2008, due to which daily oiloutput reached approximately 75,000 tonnes or 600,000 barrels. Daily gas outputnow is 22mn cubic meters or 750mn cubic feet.

In the first half of 2018, thecompany sold 704,000 tonnes of liquefied gas and 3.9bn cubic meters of dry gas.





