4bn cubic meters of gas produced at Tengiz in H1 2019

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 4bn cubic meters of gas was produced at Tengiz deposit in Atyrau region in the first half of 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the company’s press service informed, in the first half of 2019, TCO sold 4bn cubic meters of dry gas and shipped 672,000 tonnes of liquefied gas to consumers.

The company also reminded of completion of the Sour Gas Injection project in 2008, due to which daily oil output reached approximately 75,000 tonnes or 600,000 barrels. Daily gas output now is 22mn cubic meters or 750mn cubic feet.

In the first half of 2018, the company sold 704,000 tonnes of liquefied gas and 3.9bn cubic meters of dry gas.





