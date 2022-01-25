Go to the main site
    495 kids hospitalized with COVID-19 in Almaty city since start of 2022

    25 January 2022, 16:56

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Since the beginning of 2022 495 children have been admitted to the infectious diseases hospitals with the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Svetlana Sultangaziyeva, deputy head of the Health Office of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sultangaziyeva, as of today, 145 children are under treatment at hospitals in Almaty city. Two children are in the intensive care units. Up to 1.5 thousand kids receive outpatient treatment, including 169 kids under one year old.

    All of these kids have mild or moderate COVID-19.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

