Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    491 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr, total at 979,975

    13 December 2021, 08:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 491 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    81 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 14 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 59 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 12 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan, 90 in Karaganda region, 60 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 66 in Pavlodar region, 66 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region, raising the country’s caseload to 979,975.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships