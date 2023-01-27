Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
49 tourism projects need financing in Kazakhstan

27 January 2023, 16:10
BURABAY. KAZINFORM – 49 tourism projects to the tune of 308 billion tenge lack financing in Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, vice minister of culture and sport, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Realization of infrastructure projects continues. There is an additional need for financing of 49 projects worth 308 billion tenge,» said Yerkinbayev at a visiting meeting on tourism development.

According to the vice minister, among projects are construction of a road in Imantau-Shalkar resort zone (KZT0.3 billion), Lake Alakol shore protection works (KZT17.5 billion), and embankment improvement in Balkhash (KZT2.6 billion).

Yerkinbayev went on to say that the projects’ implementation is essential for tourism development in the regions, which could also contribute to investment attractiveness. Lacking basic infrastructure in national parks hampers tourism development, he added.

Earlier it was reported that 610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan last year.


