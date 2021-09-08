49 pupils tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «49 pupils were tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty over the first week of the new school year,» Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev told Akimat LIVE program.

All of them contracted coronavirus at home. The cases were recorded in 39 schools of the city. All schoolchildren moved to learning online. All of them are receiving outpatient treatment.

The Mayor noted that health situation has stabilized in the city though Almaty remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

Notably, the number of positive PCR tests is reducing. As of August 26 there were 1,561 positive tests, on September 7 there were 911.