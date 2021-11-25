Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    49 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in N Kazakhstan rgn

    25 November 2021, 13:45

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has logged 124 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 32,255. The virus was defeated by 28,243 people in North Kazakhstan region.

    569 residents of North Kazakhstan region are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 32% of the total beds. 49 people are in intensive care units, thus occupying 40% of the total ICU beds. The occupancy rate of quarantine facilities stands at 10% with 11 people under treatment.

    Over the past day, the region has reported no case of COVID-19-like pneumonia as well as no death from coronavirus for the first time.

    The region’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 361.

    The total number of those vaccinated with the first component stands at 259,863 in North Kazakhstan region. 242,766 people are fully vaccinated in the region.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt