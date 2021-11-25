49 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has logged 124 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 32,255. The virus was defeated by 28,243 people in North Kazakhstan region.

569 residents of North Kazakhstan region are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 32% of the total beds. 49 people are in intensive care units, thus occupying 40% of the total ICU beds. The occupancy rate of quarantine facilities stands at 10% with 11 people under treatment.

Over the past day, the region has reported no case of COVID-19-like pneumonia as well as no death from coronavirus for the first time.

The region’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 361.

The total number of those vaccinated with the first component stands at 259,863 in North Kazakhstan region. 242,766 people are fully vaccinated in the region.