49 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units in N Kazakhstan rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 November 2021, 13:45
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has logged 124 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 32,255. The virus was defeated by 28,243 people in North Kazakhstan region.

569 residents of North Kazakhstan region are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 32% of the total beds. 49 people are in intensive care units, thus occupying 40% of the total ICU beds. The occupancy rate of quarantine facilities stands at 10% with 11 people under treatment.

Over the past day, the region has reported no case of COVID-19-like pneumonia as well as no death from coronavirus for the first time.

The region’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 361.

The total number of those vaccinated with the first component stands at 259,863 in North Kazakhstan region. 242,766 people are fully vaccinated in the region.


EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
