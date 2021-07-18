Go to the main site
    49 died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in Kazakhstan in single day

    18 July 2021, 10:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the COVID-19 and pneumonia death toll as of July 16, Kazinform reports.

    Coronavirus claimed 47 more loves the countrywide as of July 16. 11 of them died in Nur-Sultan, 7 in Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions each, 4 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Pavlodar region, 2 in Mangistau region, 1 in Almaty region and another one in Kostanay region.

    As of July 16, 2 more people tested negative for coronavirus died of pneumonia in Nur-Sultan and Pavlodar region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19
